Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

COVID-19 STATS

Covid-19: Danish inpatient total continues increase but ICUs stable

The number of patients in Danish hospitals who have Covid-19 continued an upward trend on Thursday but the number in intensive care units remained stable.

Published: 10 February 2022 16:09 CET
Covid-19 test samples in Denmark
Covid-19 test samples in Denmark. The number of hospital patients with a positive Covid test is increasing, but the number of critical patients with the virus remains at a low and stable level. File photo: Ólafur Steinar Rye Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix

Thursday’s daily update from the national infectious disease agency State Serum Institute (SSI) show that 1,354 people currently admitted to hospitals in Denmark have a positive Covid-19 test. That is 17 more than on Wednesday.

The number has increased every day since January 30th with one exception, on February 5th. It stood at 948 on the penultimate day of last month.

However, a considerable proportion of those patients are not admitted because of Covid-19. They are receiving treatment for other reasons but have also returned a positive Covid-19 test. The figure of 1,354 includes 329 patients at psychiatric departments.

33 Covid-19 patients are currently admitted to intensive care units, with 12 of them receiving ventilator treatment. Those numbers are five and four fewer than on Wednesday, respectively, and are roughly on par with the number of ICU and ventilator patients seen throughout recent weeks.

They are also lower than at the beginning of 2022, when around 80 Covid-19 patients were in ICU care.

An additional 53,747 new cases of Covid-19 were registered by SSI on Thursday from 172,183 PCR tests, giving a test positivity rate of 31 percent.

Testing in high numbers is less helpful than it may have been in the past given the free spread of the milder Omicron variant since national Covid restrictions were lifted, according to an expert.

“We will soon have to stop testing so many people. It does not give any information. It made sense earlier in the pandemic but the money can now be better spent,” Christian Wamberg, chief physician at the intensive care unit at Bispebjerg Hospital, told news wire Ritzau.

“We can test the people who come into hospital with symptoms and are sick. But it is otherwise silly to keep mass-testing the population,” he said.

READ ALSO: Are any Covid-19 rules still in force in Denmark?

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

COVID-19 STATS

Covid-19: One third of Danish PCR tests positive with daily total back at 50,000

The proportion of positive Covid-19 tests in Denmark reached a record level on Tuesday with almost one third of PCR tests detecting the coronavirus.

Published: 8 February 2022 17:54 CET
Covid-19: One third of Danish PCR tests positive with daily total back at 50,000

49,798 new cases of the virus were registered on Tuesday with 156,693 tests taken.

That gives a test positivity rate of just under 32 percent, which is the highest seen in Denmark during the pandemic according to broadcaster DR.

The figure of just under 50,000 is at the higher end of the range for daily totals recorded this month, which had fallen to below 40,000 in recent days.

The number of positive cases in circulation may be higher than the PCR test results indicate, however.

According to national infectious disease agency State Serum Institute (SSI), only around half of all cases in recent months have actually been detected by PCR testing. That may be in part because many people do not develop symptoms and therefore do not seek a test, according to the agency’s assessment.

The country last week ended almost all Covid-19 restrictions, reducing the demand for a negative Covid-19 test for a valid coronapas (Covid-19 health pass).

The number of patients at Danish hospitals who have Covid-19 is also higher than it has ever been before. The total on Tuesday was 1,315 people. However the number of hospital patients who are being treated for Covid-19 is considerably lower, because the figure also includes patients who are in hospital for other reasons but who have also tested positive for the virus.

39 people in Denmark are currently being treated for Covid-19 in intensive care units, with 15 receiving ventilator assistance. Those numbers have approximately halved since the beginning of 2022.

READ ALSO: Has Denmark’s Covid-19 infection curve peaked in Copenhagen region?

SHOW COMMENTS