Denmark registers over 40,000 Covid cases in a day for the first time

The number of positive tests registered each day in Denmark is currently higher than at any other time during the pandemic, with the total topping 40,000 for the first time on Thursday according to the most recent update from the infectious disease agency State Serum Institute (SSI).

The figure is also almost 12,000 more than the record as it stood just three days ago.

The number of people in hospital with the coronavirus can include Covid positive people who are receiving hospital treatment for conditions other than Covid.

Last winter, the daily infections total did not exceed 5,000 at any time and only exceeded 4,000 on a handful of occasions.

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 stands at 825 on Thursday, four more than on Wednesday. However, that is a lower number than the highest figure during the 2020/21 winter, which was 964 on January 4th last year.

An SSI-led study has found that the risk of hospitalisation is around 36 percent lower with the Omicron variant of Covid-19 compared to the Delta variant, the agency said on Thursday. It also concluded that vaccination against Covid-19 can prevent three out of four hospital admissions, both Omicron and Delta-related.

The study is in pre-print form, meaning it is yet to undergo peer review.

