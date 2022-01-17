Danish Covid-19 new cases total hit record levels again

The number, from national agency State Serum Institute, is the highest so far recorded in Denmark during the pandemic. It exceeds the previous record of 28,283 set on January 5th and comes following a short-lived dip in new cases around the second weekend of the month.

A total of 170,095 PCR tests were taken, meaning the positivity rate for the 24-hour period was 16.9 percent. That is also higher than any other time during January.

The total number of people in hospital with Covid-19 increased by 68 to 802, the highest so far this winter. The figure can include people in hospital for other reasons than Covid-19 but who have tested positive for the virus. The total for hospitalised patients tends to skew upwards generally on Mondays due to fewer discharges during weekends.

The number of hospitalised patients is, however, relatively stable following an increase beginning in late autumn towards Christmas and may signal that Denmark is currently at the peak for hospitalisations under the current wave, an expert said.

“If this follows the mathematical laws of epidemics, it means that when the increase is not entirely apparent over a period of weeks, then we are, here in the middle of January, at the top of this (current) wave,” Henrik Nielsen, professor and senior medical consultant at Aalborg University Hospital’s infectious diseases department, told news wire Ritzau.

“We can then wait for it to begin to decline. My bid would be that it begins to fall within January and the coming weeks will gradually see fewer hospitalisations heading towards the spring,” Nielsen said.

Of the 802 persons in hospital with a positive Covid test on Monday, 52 are being treated at ICU wards with 37 on ventilators. That represents a reduction in the number of ICU patients compared to Friday last week.

57.1 percent of the population has received a Covid-19 booster vaccine.

READ ALSO: The Covid-19 restrictions now in effect in Denmark