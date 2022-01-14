Covid-19: ICU patients in Denmark at lowest level for one month

Ritzau/The Local
Covid-19 stats

A file photo of hospital beds in Aalborg. The number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care is not higher than it was in December 2021, despite high infection numbers in the intervening weeks.
The number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care in Denmark fell on Friday to the lowest level in over a month, despite infection rates remaining high.

As of Friday morning, 60 Covid patients in Denmark were admitted to intensive care wards, according to official data from the State Serum Institute (SSI). The number is the lowest since December 11th, when 60 were also under ICU care.

36 of the 60 ICU patients are receiving ventilator treatment.

The numbers represent a small drop compared to Thursday, when 64 were admitted to ICUs with 38 on ventilator treatment.

An additional 23,614 new cases of Covid-19 were registered on Friday. They were found among 191,374 PCR tests, giving a test positivity rate of 12.3 percent.

Daily totals for new infections have ranged between 22,000 and 25,000 this week after a dip in numbers across the last weekend.

757 people with Covid-19 are currently admitted to hospitals nationally, including people admitted for reasons other than Covid-19 but who have returned a positive PCR test.

READ ALSO: Denmark to allow 1,500 to attend cinemas and indoor venues

