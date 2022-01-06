Denmark considers reducing Covid-19 health pass vaccine validity

The proposed tightening of the rules was recommended by Danish Health Authority and the government has asked its independent advisory board for management of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Epidemic Commission, to address the question and make a recommendation, Danish media reported on Wednesday.

A valid coronapas is currently required at bars, restaurants, cafes and several other customer-facing businesses in the service sector. It must also be presented on intercity trains and regional buses, at universities, language schools and other further education, at state workplaces and at gyms and places of worship.

Under current rules, a coronapas is valid for seven months after a person is fully vaccinated or has received a booster jab.

Recovery from Covid-19, giving conferred immunity, gives a valid coronapas for six months.

Health Minister Magnus Heunicke confirmed to broadcaster TV2 that the validity of the health pass would be reduced to five months in both cases.

Should the Epidemic Commission recommend the change in rules, the government would then need approval from parliament’s Epidemic Committee, on which members of all other parliamentary parties sit.

The Social Liberal (Radikale Venstre) party, a centre-left ally of the government, said it was ready to support the move.

“It turns out that the vaccines offer protection for a shorter amount of time. It’s therefore important that the coronapas fits with the protection there is so that people will get revaccinated and reduce transmission (of Covid-19),” Social Liberal health spokesperson Christina Thorholm told news wire Ritzau.

The party said it would await medical advice from health authorities before deciding on the exact changes to any rules.

The Liberal party, the main group in opposition said it would discuss the matter internally before taking a stance.

