Denmark sets latest Covid-19 cases record amid high testing

The record-high number of new infections was found amongst 231,270 PCR tests. That is the highest number of PCR tests administered in a day throughout the pandemic, according to data from the national infectious disease agency State Serum Institute (SSI).

The positivity rate for the test is just over 12 percent, in line with the proportion for positive tests on most days since late December last year.

2,083 of the cases are classed as re-infections, meaning they occurred in people who have previously tested positive for Covid-19.

In Copenhagen, the seven-day incidence for the virus is 2,894 per 100,000 residents. That is the fourth highest rate in the country behind the Tårnby, Herlev and Hillerød municipalities, which are all located in the Greater Copenhagen region.

High infection rates are expected to continue throughout January, as outlined by SSI earlier this week.

“This is expected with the infectious variant we have and our quite open society. We must all expect to meet the virus in some context in the coming time,” Henrik Nielsen, professor and senior medical consultant at Aalborg University Hospital’s infectious diseases department, told news wire Ritzau.

“As long as there are receptive Danes who have not had the infection yet, there will continue to be a high daily infection number. I think this will continue in January,” he said.

A small drop in the number of patients with Covid-19 at Danish hospitals was registered on Thursday, with the 784 admitted patients 10 fewer than on Tuesday.

It should be noted that this can include people in hospital for unrelated reasons who test positive for Covid-19 during their stay.

“Only a minority appear to be getting seriously ill and hospitalised. That’s the positive side of it,” Nielsen said.

“I’m choosing to see the positive side of the (recent) trend for hospital admissions to increase has not continued today. We must now see over the next week whether the peak has been reached,” he said.

