Denmark releases data for Omicron related Covid-19 deaths

Covid-19 stats

People queue for Covid-19 tests in Copenhagen in December 2021. 18 deaths related to the Omicron variant occurred in the country up to December 28th.
A total of 18 people died in Denmark up to late December after testing positive for the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

The national infectious disease agency, State Serum Institute (SSI) on Tuesday released data for deaths with the variant for the first time.

The 18 deaths occurred between November 21st and December 28th and came from 55,691 registered cases with the variant.

No further details of the individuals – such as their ages or the presence of underlying disease – was given.

In the same period, 100 Covid-19 deaths were registered amongst 127,146 cases with other variants. The Delta variant was dominant in Denmark prior to the emergence of Omicron.

As such, the number of deaths with Omicron is approximately half of that compared to other variants. However, it should be noted that Omicron is a new variant and there is a lag between infection and serious illness leading to death with the coronavirus.

Head of department and senior consultant at SSI, Tyra Grove Krause, said on Monday that the risk of being admitted to hospital with the Omicron Covid-19 variant appears to be around half of that with the Delta variant.

After first emerging in Denmark in late November, the Omicron variant became the dominant form of the virus last month.

In data from December 28th, SSI estimated that around 90 percent of new cases of Covid-19 are caused by Omicron. The agency no longer tests all positive tests to determine the variant but screens a representative proportion.

