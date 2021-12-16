Sweden to restrict travel from Denmark ahead of Christmas holidays

From December 21st, people travelling to Sweden from Norway, Denmark, Finland and Iceland will be required to show a valid Covid pass, reports Swedish news agency TT.

“We’re seeing an increased spread of infection in Europe but also in our neighbouring countries, and in Sweden a Covid pass is currently required for entry from all countries apart from the Nordics,” Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson told TT on Thursday.

Under current Swedish rules, all arrivals must show either an EU vaccine certificate or a vaccine certificate from a so-called “approved” country, alternatively a negative test no older than 72 hours or proof of recovery from Covid-19 – the exact rules depend on which country you’re travelling from, and some categories of travellers are exempt from the rules.

Currently, everyone travelling from Denmark, Norway, Finland and Iceland is also exempt from the entry rules.

But from December 21st, the Covid pass rules will apply to the Nordic countries too.

Sweden currently has the lowest rate of new Covid-19 infections in the Nordics. It has one of the lowest testing rates, but it also has a comparatively low number of hospitalisations. The number of new cases is on a sharp increase in Sweden, however.

8,773 new Covid-19 infections in total were registered in Denmark on Wednesday, a new record for the pandemic. 508 people are in hospital, 10 more than on Tuesday and the first time since February that the total has exceeded 500.

The number of cases of the Omicron variant increased by 1,512 to reach a running total of 6,047.

Norway saw 5,741 new Covid-19 cases registered on Wednesday, 482 more than the same day the week before.