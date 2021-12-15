Covid-19: Omicron share of Danish cases continues rise

Some instances of the variant may not be included in the latest data due to delays, the infectious disease agency State Serum Institute said in a statement.

The variant comprised 1.7 percent of new Covid-19 cases in the country on December 1st. That had risen to 15.6 percent by December 11th.

#Omicron update from Denmark. 18% of cases were Omicron on December 12th. The last few data points indicate a slower Omicron growth than the initial expansion. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/cJ1AxYv5O8 — Mads Albertsen (@MadsAlbertsen85) December 15, 2021

Health authorities earlier this week said they expect the variant to become dominant in Denmark within the coming days.

“We are unfortunately seeing new Omicron cases increase day by day as expected. The increase is also making overall case numbers increase,” SSI director Henrik Ullum said in a statement.

“This confirms that the Omicron variant will present a large challenge to our society this winter,” Ullum added.

10 persons in Denmark are admitted to hospital with the Omicron variant as of Wednesday, according to SSI.

8,773 new infections in total were registered on Wednesday, a new record for the pandemic. 508 people are in hospital, 10 more than on Tuesday and the first time since February that the total has exceeded 500.

