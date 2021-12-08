Denmark ‘to reduce’ Covid-19 vaccine pass validity period

As such, the validity of Denmark’s vaccine pass will be shortened from 12 to 7 months for fully vaccinated people (after a second dose) or those who have received boosters (after a third dose).

The rule change, reported by newspaper Ekstra Bladet, is expected to be confirmed by the government at a briefing on Wednesday evening.

Other new measures aimed at tackling the country’s current Covid-19 wave are also expected to be announced at the briefing. These include ending the current school term a week early on December 15th and asking companies to cancel Christmas parties.

Any new rules or restrictions must approved by the Epidemic Committee in parliament, on which all parties are proportionally represented.

Changes to restrictions are usually requested by the government on the basis of recommendations from an independent advisory board, the Epidemic Commission.

The committee on Wednesday agreed to extend the classification of Covid-19 as a “critical threat” to society by eight weeks, news wore Ritzau reported.

The government has called a press briefing at 6:30pm on Wednesday, at which new coronavirus measures are expected to be announced.

New measures come as the Omicron variant continues to spread in Denmark and record numbers of cases are registered. Wednesday saw 6,629 cases registered by official agency SSI, the second consecutive day a new a record has been set for the pandemic in Denmark.

557 cases of the Omicron variant have now been detected.

“We now have societal spread of the Omicron variant,” Anette Lykke Petri, director of the Danish Patient Safety Authority, said earlier this week.