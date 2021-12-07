Danish PM hints at new Covid-19 restrictions

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said in parliament on Tuesday that new measures were a possibility given the rapid spread of the variant.

“It’s going frighteningly fast. The vaccination effort is therefore now being sped up. Even more Danes must be vaccinated faster. That applies to first, second and third doses,” Frederiksen said.

“We are following developments very closely several times a day. Authorities are now considering whether further necessary measures are needed. We must and can not let the pandemic run wild in Denmark,” she said.

Health authorities aim to vaccinate 500,000 people weekly from next week.

The PM also referred to the current rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

Over 33,000 new infections (including all variants) were registered last week.

The number of patients admitted to hospital with Covid-19 is also being monitored closely according to Frederiksen.

“These are numbers we’re keeping a close eye on. But concerns at the moment revolve primarily around the new variant Omicron, which is spreading quickly,” she said.

Just over a week since the variant was first detected in Denmark, confirmed cases rose to 261 on Monday after standing at 135 on Saturday, she noted.