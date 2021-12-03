Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Government criticised for breaking promises over maternity wards

Opposition parties have criticised the government for failing to live up to a 2019 election promise that all women who give birth in Denmark will be able to spend at least two days in hospital after their child is born.

Maternity wards across the country regularly report staff shortages and women are regularly sent home on the day of their birth if there are no complications.

Left wing allies and the main opposition party, the Liberals, have both criticised the government over the issue, broadcaster DR writes.

The governing Social Democrats say that maternity conditions are to be discussed in the ongoing budget negotiations.

North Jutland can expect more snow on cold weekend

Recent snowstorms disrupted North Jutland in particular and Denmark in general, and the North Jutland region can expect more of the same this weekend, according to forecasts.

“We won’t see the Ragnarok-like weather we’ve seen in some places recently again this weekend, but it’s now winter weather and it has also snowed in several places overnight,” meteorologist Frank Nielsen of met office DMI told news wire Ritzau.

Cold weather on Friday and low front across the North Sea will bring clouds and precipitation across Denmark from the west, Nielsen said.

That will materialise as cold rain or sleet in many areas but probably snow in North Jutland, he said.

Fact-checking platform given government funding

The fact-checking media TjekDet has been granted three billion kroner in state funding, the Ministry of Culture said in a statement released this morning.

The government and its three left-wing parliamentary allies agreed on the funding for TjekDet, which fact-checks claims made in the Danish public debate.

“It’s good that we have an independent Danish fact-checking institution which helps us to remove and point out mistakes and misinformation in the media and on social platforms,” culture minister Ane Halsboe-Jørgensen said in the statement.

SAS brings back face mask rules on Nordic flights

All passengers on Scandinavian flights operated by regional airline SAS must again wear a face mask on board from Monday, December 6th, Swedish broadcaster SVT writes.

“With Scandinavian authorities now beginning to reintroduce requirements and recommendations regarding the use of face masks, SAS is also reintroducing the requirement for all flights as a safety measure,” the airline said.

An earlier requirement to where a mask on SAS’ Nordic flights was lifted in October. Other international routes have retained face mask rules throughout.