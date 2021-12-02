IN PICTURES: Early December blizzards disrupt Denmark

Up to 30 centimetres of snow fell on Wednesday in North Jutland, resulting in flights being ground and public transport grinding to a halt.

Customers and staff at the Aalborg branch of Ikea camped for the night in the store after being snowed in.

Rail traffic across the Great Belt Bridge was meanwhile severely disrupted due to a fallen cable with trains between Odense and Nyborg still not running at the time of writing. They are expected to resume at 8pm Thursday, operator DSB tweeted. Trains were also temporarily suspended between Aarhus and Aalborg.

Snowfall was expected to taper off during Thursday afternoon with most ground snow melting, met agency DMI said according to broadcaster DR.

But more snow or sleet could be on the way on Thursday night, eliciting a risk of icy roads, the agency warned.

North Jutland is again expected to see the coldest weather with temperatures between -8 and -3 degrees Celsius.