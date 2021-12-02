IN PICTURES: Early December blizzards disrupt Denmark

The Local
Weather

An Aalborg resident shovels snow from her driveway on December 2nd.
An Aalborg resident shovels snow from her driveway on December 2nd. Photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix
Heavy snow in Denmark in the first two days of December has caused disruption in parts of the country.

Up to 30 centimetres of snow fell on Wednesday in North Jutland, resulting in flights being ground and public transport grinding to a halt.

Electric scooters buried under the snow in Aalborg. Photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix

Customers and staff at the Aalborg branch of Ikea camped for the night in the store after being snowed in.

Snow on the E45 motorway in Jutland. Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix

Rail traffic across the Great Belt Bridge was meanwhile severely disrupted due to a fallen cable with trains between Odense and Nyborg still not running at the time of writing. They are expected to resume at 8pm Thursday, operator DSB tweeted. Trains were also temporarily suspended between Aarhus and Aalborg.

Snow also hit capital Copenhagen, here seen in Frederiksberg. Photo: Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix

Snowfall was expected to taper off during Thursday afternoon with most ground snow melting, met agency DMI said according to broadcaster DR.

Snow-covered bicycles in Copenhagen district Frederiksberg. Photo: Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix

But more snow or sleet could be on the way on Thursday night, eliciting a risk of icy roads, the agency warned.

Snow at Aalborg’s Mølleparken on Thursday. Photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix

North Jutland is again expected to see the coldest weather with temperatures between -8 and -3 degrees Celsius.

