Face masks to return in Denmark from Monday

Several members of the committee confirmed that the government had the necessary support for the move in comments made to Danish media on Thursday night, following talks at parliament.

Broadcasters TV2 and DR both reported that enough parties in the committee agreed with the government on reintroduction of face mask rules. Parties earlier on Thursday had signalled they were prepared to back the decision.

“We agree on introducing face masks or visors on public transport. That’s where you’re close to other people and don’t have the option of going elsewhere,” Social Liberal health spokesperson Stinus Lindgreen, who chairs the committee, told DR.

Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said at a press briefing on Wednesday that the government would seek to reimplement face mask rules. Rules relating to the coronapas Covid-19 health pass would also be broadened, he said.

Heunick said the government was acting on recommendations given by the advisory independent Epidemic Commission.

The parliamentary committee has now approved the measures, meaning they can come into effect from Monday November 29th.

The decision was made in light of escalating infection and hospitalisation numbers with Covid-19 in Denmark throughout November.

A further round of discussions is to be undertaken to agree on final elements of the new face mask rules, according to reports late on Thursday. These include whether retail and elderly care sector staff will be required to wear face masks while working.