IN BRIEF: The Covid-19 rules Denmark plans to introduce

Covid-19 rules

Danish health officials on Wednesday confirmed the government's plan to reintroduce face masks and other Covid-19 rules.
Pending approval from parliament’s Epidemic Committee, new Covid-19 rules and guidelines, primarily relating to use of face masks and the coronapas health pass, could soon take effect in Denmark.

Health Minister Magnus Heunicke confirmed at a ministry press briefing on Wednesday that the government will seek to reimplement face mask rules requiring the protective garment to be worn on public transport and in stores.

Rules relating to the coronapas Covid-19 health pass could also be broadened.

Because of the way Danish law relating to restrictions on society during epidemics now works, the parliamentary Epidemic Committee must not oppose measures put forward by the government, in order for the measures to come into effect. This step looks likely to be cleared after the committee meets later on Thursday.

Should the committee approve the measures, they could come into effect from Monday November 29th, Heunicke said on Wednesday.

READ ALSO: Danish parliament likely to back return of face masks

Return of face masks

The government wants to reintroduce face mask requirements on public transports, in supermarkets and in other consumer settings like shopping malls and stores.

Masks will also be required in health and social care settings such as hospitals, clinics and community care.

Shorter coronapas validity period for negative Covid tests

In addition to the return of face masks, the government wants to change the rules on the Covid-19 health pass used in Denmark, the coronapas.

Specifically, the period for which a negative Covid-19 test gives a valid coronapas will be reduced to 72 hours for a negative PCR test and 48 hours for a negative rapid antigen test.

Currently, unvaccinated people can hold a valid coronapas for 96 hours through a negative PCR test, or 72 hours with a rapid antigen test.

Coronapas required in more places and at smaller events

Events at which participants or spectators must show a valid coronapas will have a maximum attendance of 100 indoors and 1,000 outdoors. Those limits are 200 and 2,000 respectively under the current rules.

The health pass will also be extended to be required at public sector workplaces and vocational and youth colleges (voksen- og ungdomsuddannelser), as well as at hairdressers, tattooists, solariums, and similar services. Visitors to elderly care homes will also be required to present a coronapas.

It is currently required at bars, cafes, restaurants and large events.

Accelerated booster vaccination programme

Efforts will be made to expand vaccine capacity in order to speed up the booster programme, the head of the Danish Health Authority Søren Brostrøm said at Wednesday’s briefing. Health authorities want booster vaccinations to be given six months after the end of the initial course.

“There will be more tempo now so that more people can get their third dose and, within a week, get an appointment for the (booster) jab in their own region,” Brostrøm said.

A current lack of available locations to give vaccinations is currently holding some areas back. Heunicke said that municipalities could use facilities like sports halls as vaccination centres.

