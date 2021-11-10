Has Denmark renewed its enthusiasm for Covid-19 vaccination as cases surge?

Some 9,766 appointments for the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine were made on Monday, the day Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced the government’s plan to bring back valid coronapas requirements at bars, restaurants, cafes and large events.

The number is almost five times more than Sunday’s total of 2,108 bookings, according to the health authority in North Jutland, which runs the national booking website for vaccination, vacciner.dk.

At a briefing on Monday evening, Frederiksen announced the return of the coronapas and also encouraged those still to be vaccinated to get a jab. She did so in at-times blunt terms, saying that the “government stands side by side with the just under 90 percent of people who are doing the right thing. The remaining group must not ruin things for the rest.”

“It can’t be said clearly enough. Those of you who are not yet been vaccinated: do so,” the prime minister also said.

Several health authorities noted a marked increase in vaccination bookings following the briefing on Monday night.

The South Denmark region noted 449 bookings for a first vaccination dose on Sunday compared to 2,084 on Monday.

Total bookings – including those for second and third (booster) doses – also show a significant jump.

In a social media post, Frederiksen wrote that 35,023 people in Denmark booked a vaccination on Tuesday, a slight drop compared to the 37,015 bookings on Monday.

But the number of Monday was over three times greater than the total for the preceding day.

“Vaccines are completely crucial for us as a society to get through the cold months as well as possible. I’m pleased to see that even more people have chosen in recent days to accept the offer (of vaccination),” Frederiksen wrote.

Over 600,000 people in Denmark who have been offered a vaccination against Covid-19 are still to take up that offer, according to Danish Health Authority data.