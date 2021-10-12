Why customers can expect to pay more at Danish supermarkets

Salling Group, Coop and Lidl all said they expected price hikes in a report by financial newspaper Børsen.

“There are very many suppliers who are warning of price increases on products and we are fighting to keep them as low as possible,” Coop head of press communications Jens Juul Nielsen told Børsen.

“This affects most meat products, flour, coffee and oils and it is particularly caused by bad harvests in several parts of the world supplemented with increased overheads on everything from transport to packaging,” Nielsen said.

The Coop chain includes Danish supermarkets Irma, Fakta and Superbrugsen.

Another supermarket, Lidl, sounded similar alarms over future prices.

“There will be price increases for customers because the situation is unusual due to several combining factors all traced to corona,” Lidl’s head of purchasing Rasmus Pape told Børsen.

Salling, which operates the Føtex and Bilka stores, said in a written comment to the newspaper that it is doing everything in it can to keep prices down, but that the cost of base foods and pressure on supply chains will push up costs for customers.

None of the companies were able to give specifics on the amounts by which prices are likely to go up. That is because the companies’ negotiations with suppliers will determine this and these must therefore be kept under wraps for now, Børsen reports.

READ ALSO: Denmark’s energy prices hit highest level for nine years