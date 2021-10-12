Why customers can expect to pay more at Danish supermarkets

Ritzau/The Local
[email protected]
@thelocaldenmark
Money

Share this article
A shopping basket at a supermarket in Denmark, summer 2021. Prices at Danish supermarkets are expected to increase in the near future.
Prices at Danish supermarkets are expected to increase in the near future. Photo: Signe Goldmann/Ritzau Scanpix
Ritzau/The Local
[email protected]
@thelocaldenmark

An increase in the price of base foods will make supermarket products more expensive for consumers in Denmark, three major supermarket chains said on Tuesday.

Salling Group, Coop and Lidl all said they expected price hikes in a report by financial newspaper Børsen.

“There are very many suppliers who are warning of price increases on products and we are fighting to keep them as low as possible,” Coop head of press communications Jens Juul Nielsen told Børsen.

“This affects most meat products, flour, coffee and oils and it is particularly caused by bad harvests in several parts of the world supplemented with increased overheads on everything from transport to packaging,” Nielsen said.

The Coop chain includes Danish supermarkets Irma, Fakta and Superbrugsen.

Another supermarket, Lidl, sounded similar alarms over future prices.

“There will be price increases for customers because the situation is unusual due to several combining factors all traced to corona,” Lidl’s head of purchasing Rasmus Pape told Børsen.

Salling, which operates the Føtex and Bilka stores, said in a written comment to the newspaper that it is doing everything in it can to keep prices down, but that the cost of base foods and pressure on supply chains will push up costs for customers.

None of the companies were able to give specifics on the amounts by which prices are likely to go up. That is because the companies’ negotiations with suppliers will determine this and these must therefore be kept under wraps for now, Børsen reports.

READ ALSO: Denmark’s energy prices hit highest level for nine years

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

Related articles

Why are electricity prices increasing in Denmark?
FOR MEMBERS

Why are electricity prices increasing in Denmark?

EXPLAINED: What’s in the Danish government’s budget proposal?

EXPLAINED: What’s in the Danish government’s budget proposal?

So you missed Denmark’s July 1st tax deadline. Now what?

So you missed Denmark’s July 1st tax deadline. Now what?

11 million users, 330,000 shops: Nordic banks to merge mobile payment apps

11 million users, 330,000 shops: Nordic banks to merge mobile payment apps

Eight things in Denmark that are actually quite cheap
FOR MEMBERS

Eight things in Denmark that are actually quite cheap

Does ‘world’s fifth-most expensive country’ Denmark deserve its costly reputation?

Does ‘world’s fifth-most expensive country’ Denmark deserve its costly reputation?

The best ways to save money in Denmark
FOR MEMBERS

The best ways to save money in Denmark

Five traps to avoid when transferring money to and from the UK
PARTNER CONTENT

Five traps to avoid when transferring money to and from the UK

More news

Why are electricity prices increasing in Denmark?
FOR MEMBERS

Why are electricity prices increasing in Denmark?

EXPLAINED: What’s in the Danish government’s budget proposal?

EXPLAINED: What’s in the Danish government’s budget proposal?

So you missed Denmark’s July 1st tax deadline. Now what?

So you missed Denmark’s July 1st tax deadline. Now what?

11 million users, 330,000 shops: Nordic banks to merge mobile payment apps

11 million users, 330,000 shops: Nordic banks to merge mobile payment apps

FOR MEMBERS

Eight things in Denmark that are actually quite cheap

Does ‘world’s fifth-most expensive country’ Denmark deserve its costly reputation?

FOR MEMBERS

The best ways to save money in Denmark

PARTNER CONTENT

Five traps to avoid when transferring money to and from the UK