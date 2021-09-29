Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Johnson & Johnson vaccinated to be among first to get booster jab

People aged over 65 and those who received the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine are amongst those who will soon be offered booster vaccinations in Denmark.

Revaccination of those previously given the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be with one of the mRNA vaccines currently used in Denmark’s mainstream vaccination programme. Those are the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Around 46,000 residents of Denmark received the “one-and-done” Johnson & Johnson vaccine via an opt-in system run in parallel with the national scheme. The opt-in scheme expired at the beginning of September.

Here’s our report in full.

Dual national loses citizenship after terror conviction

Frederiksberg District Court jailed a dual Danish-Turkish national for 10 years on Tuesday and stripped him of his citizenship for “planning a terrorist attack”.

The 24-year-old — who was not named by the court — will serve his prison sentence in Denmark, but will then be deported to Turkey upon release.

The man, a native of Copenhagen, had been under surveillance by the intelligence services and was arrested in April 2020 immediately after purchasing a gun and ammunition.

Here’s that report in full.

Denmark eyes extending ban on mink farming



The government plans to extend a ban on farming mink for fur for another year after its controversial cull of the animals last year over a mutated strain of the coronavirus.

That follows a statement by health authorities yesterday maintaining the position that such farms could present a health risk to humans.

“The only thing to do is to extend by a year the ban that has been in place this year,” agriculture minister Rasmus Prehn told journalists.

The aim was to protect Danes from so-called zoonoses — diseases and infections transmissible from animals to humans, he added. The mink is the only animal identified so far as being able to transmit Covid-19 to humans.

A draft law to extend the ban, already backed by most MPs, will go before

parliament, Prehn said.

We’ll have more detail and reaction to this in an article this morning.

Unheard Lennon tape sells for nearly 50,000 euros at auction



A 1970 tape of John Lennon singing a hitherto unheard song called “Radio Peace” and expressing frustration at his Beatles image to a group of Danish schoolboys sold for nearly 50,000 euros yesterday at an auction in Copenhagen.

The 33-minute tape was recorded on January 5th, 1970 when the former Beatle spent winter in a remote corner of West Jutland with his wife Yoko Ono.

The buyer, who remains unknown, made a telephone bid for 49,760 euros for the cassette as well as accompanying Polaroid photographs of the schoolboys with Lennon and a copy of a school newspaper.

“We went into the living room and saw John and Yoko sitting on the sofa, it was fantastic. We sat down with them and were quite close to each other,” Karsten Hojen, one of the tape’s owners, told news wire AFP.

READ ALSO: Danes auction unknown recording of John Lennon on 1970 visit