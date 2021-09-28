Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Politicians to discuss return of mink farms

After all mink breeders were last year forced by the government to close down their farms, discussion are beginning as to whether the industry could return to Denmark in 2022.

All fur farm minks in Denmark were culled late last year and the practice banned until 2022 after an outbreak of Covid-19 in the animals at several farms led to concerns over mutations of the virus.

The mink industry was subsequently given a gigantic compensation package. Parliament’s environment and food committee will meet today to discuss whether to extend the current ban or allow the industry to return, news wire Ritzau reports.

Industry interest organisation Danske Mink said it hopes for a clear orientation from infectious disease agency SSI.

Greenland foreign minister axed over independence remarks



Greenland’s pro-independence foreign minister Pele Broberg was demoted on Monday after saying that only Inuits should vote in a referendum on whether the Arctic territory should break away from Denmark.

Prime Minister Mute Egede, who favours autonomy but not independence, said the ruling coalition had agreed to a reshuffle after a controversial interview by the minister of the autonomous Arctic territory.

Citizenship: which rules can result in denial of applications?

Denmark tightened its citizenship requirements earlier this year, adding a number of conditions to existing rules that can prevent applications meeting requirements.

Previous convictions including unconditional sentences and 3,000 kroner fines, debt to the state and recent welfare support are among the things that can cause denial of an application.

Language requirements, permanent residency, employment history and time spent living in the country are also all subject to precise criteria.

New lions at Copenhagen Zoo

A litter of lion cubs was recently born at Copenhagen Zoo. We’re happy to admit here, by the way, that we’re unsure of the correct collective term for a group of baby lions. ‘Pride’ refers to more than one family, presumably? Let us know if you have the answer.

The zoo has announced that the four new lions count two males and two females. They will be kept with their mother in an enclosure until older, two-year-old lion cubs at the zoo are moved to other locations in the world later this year, broadcaster DR writes.

All four lions, which were born around three weeks ago, are fit and healthy.