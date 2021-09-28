Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

<p><strong>Politicians to discuss return of mink farms</strong><strong> </strong></p><p>After all mink breeders were last year forced by the government to close down their farms, discussion are beginning as to whether the industry could return to Denmark in 2022.</p><p>All fur farm minks in Denmark were <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20201104/denmark-to-cull-millions-of-minks-over-mutated-coronavirus/">culled late last year</a> and the practice <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20201222/denmark-introduces-year-long-ban-on-mink-farming-after-cull/">banned until 2022</a> after an outbreak of Covid-19 in the animals at several farms led to concerns over mutations of the virus.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20210921/danish-pm-frederiksen-to-be-questioned-over-covid-19-mink-culls/">Danish PM Frederiksen to be questioned over Covid-19 mink culls</a></strong></p><p>The mink industry was subsequently given a gigantic compensation package. Parliament’s environment and food committee will meet today to discuss whether to extend the current ban or allow the industry to return, news wire Ritzau reports.</p><p>Industry interest organisation Danske Mink said it hopes for a clear orientation from infectious disease agency SSI.</p><p>We’ll have more on this story in an article today.</p><p><strong>Greenland foreign minister axed over independence remarks</strong></p><p>Greenland's pro-independence foreign minister Pele Broberg was demoted on Monday after saying that only Inuits should vote in a referendum on whether the Arctic territory should break away from Denmark.</p><p>Prime Minister Mute Egede, who favours autonomy but not independence, said the ruling coalition had agreed to a reshuffle after a controversial interview by the minister of the autonomous Arctic territory.</p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20210928/greenland-foreign-minister-axed-over-independence-remarks/">More on this story here.</a></p><p><strong>Citizenship: which rules can result in denial of applications?</strong></p><p>Denmark tightened its citizenship requirements earlier this year, adding a number of conditions to existing rules that can prevent applications meeting requirements.</p><p>Previous convictions including unconditional sentences and 3,000 kroner fines, debt to the state and recent welfare support are among the things that can cause denial of an application.</p><p>Language requirements, permanent residency, employment history and time spent living in the country are also all subject to precise criteria.</p><p>We’ve put together <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20210927/danish-citizenship-what-rules-could-cause-your-application-to-be-denied/">this overview of the rules</a> which can prevent an application being approved.</p><p><strong>New lions at Copenhagen Zoo</strong><strong> </strong></p><p>A litter of lion cubs was recently born at Copenhagen Zoo. We’re happy to admit here, by the way, that we’re unsure of the correct collective term for a group of baby lions. ‘Pride’ refers to more than one family, presumably? <a href="mailto:news@thelocal.dk?subject=Baby%20lions">Let us know</a> if you have the answer.</p><p>The zoo has announced that the four new lions count two males and two females. They will be kept with their mother in an enclosure until older, two-year-old lion cubs at the zoo are moved to other locations in the world later this year, broadcaster DR writes.</p><p>All four lions, which were born around three weeks ago, are fit and healthy.</p>[caption id="attachment_657407" align="alignnone" width="646"]<img src="https://www.thelocal.dk/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/20210927-132910-L-1000x666we.jpeg" alt="" width="646" height="431" class="wp-image-657407 size-full" /> Photo: Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix[/caption]<div class="post-thumbnail-credit"></div>
