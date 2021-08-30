All Denmark’s rapid test sites to close by Oct 9th

According to a press release, Denmark’s rapid test capacity will be halved from 200,000 to 100,000 tests per day by Sept. 13th. Starting Sept. 1st, the PCR capacity will be reduced from 170,000 to 100,000 tests per day. This comes in step with the loosening of the last Covid-19 restrictions in Denmark and a full return, it is hoped, to normal life.

“We are monitoring the situation in close cooperation with the regions and we will be able to scale up quickly to test more people if needed,” DCSA director Lisbet Zilmer-Johns said in the press release.

READ MORE: What does the ‘end of Covid-19 restrictions in Denmark’ actually mean?

The agency acknowledged that many people will have to travel farther for tests, but emphasized that each municipality will still have both rapid and PCR tests through the end of September. During September, they’ll pilot a programme for select existing PCR centres to offer occasional rapid tests “for emergencies,” the release said.

Denmark’s testing capacity was last scaled back in June, when a total of 400,000 PCR and rapid tests per day was reduced to 300,000.

Coronasmitte.dk will maintain an up-to-date map with currently available test centres, their hours, and wait times.