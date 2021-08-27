EXPLAINED: What will the end of Covid-19 restrictions in Denmark mean for you?

<p><strong>What expires on September 10th? </strong></p><p>On March 10th 2020, Covid-19 was classed as a <span><em>samfundskritisk sygdom, </em>or "an illness which is a critical threat to society", which gave the government powers under Danish pandemic law to impose a range of tough restrictions on society, the next week <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20200311/denmark-to-shut-all-schools-and-universities-to-fight-virus/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">closing schools, kindergartens, universities, libraries, and other public institutions</a>, banning gatherings of more than 100 people. </span></p><p>Denmark was one of the first countries in Europe to go into lockdown, imposing the restrictions on the same day that the World Health Organisation declared Covid-19 a global pandemic. </p><p>On September 10th, Denmark will no longer classify Covid-19 as a <span><em>samfundskritisk sygdom, </em>meaning the government will automatically lose the legal powers right to impose heavy restrictions on the public, with most of the remaining restrictions outlined in the final <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20210610/in-detail-how-denmarks-covid-19-restrictions-will-be-lifted-between-now-and-october/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">inter-party agreement on reopening</a> reached in June now ending early. </span></p><div class="span-6 plh-main"><div aria-label="Main content" class="news-page"><div class="rich-text"></div></div></div><p><strong>What are the main remaining restrictions which are set to go? </strong></p><p>In the press release, the government said that the categorisation had made it possible under Danish law "to introduce a number of the special rules we have used to handle Covid-19", naming specifically "assembly bans, coronapas requirements and face mask requirements". </p><p>Reclassifying the disease will then remove the legal basis under which most remaining restrictions are imposed. </p><p>Denmark has, however, already lifted almost all remaining restrictions under the timetable for reopening agreed between the political parties in June.</p><p>Dropping the <span><em>samfundskritisk sygdom </em>classification will mean that from September 10th: </span></p><ul><li>visitors to nightclubs and discos will not need a coronavirus pass </li><li>visitors to gyms and fitness centres will no longer need to show a valid coronavirus pass </li><li>visitors to Superliga football matches will no longer need a valid coronavirus pass</li><li>visitors to outdoor events with more than 2,000 people will no longer need a coronavirus pass </li></ul><p>The requirement for a coronavirus pass or <em>coronapas</em> was due to expire for all these places on October 1st anyway, so Friday's decision only brings the end of restrictions forwards by about 20 days. </p><p><strong>What does the change mean for travel restrictions? </strong></p><p>Not much. The restrictions on inbound travel to Denmark are controlled by a <a href="https://www.justitsministeriet.dk/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Endelig-aftaletekst.pdf" target="_blank" rel="noopener">separate political agreement</a>, which is due to expire at the end of October. </p><p>A spokesperson with the Justice Ministry, which is responsible for inbound travel to Denmark, said that there were currently no plans to amend this agreement and so bring the country's colour-coded system of travel restrictions to an early end. </p><p><strong>Why has the Danish government decided to do this? </strong></p><p>The government was coming under increasing pressure from both the right-wing opposition in Denmark and also several of its support parties on the left to end the classification of Covid-10 as a <span><em>samfundskritisk sygdom. </em></span></p><p>To be classed as a <span><em>samfundskritisk sygdom </em>a disease also needs to threaten the functions of society as a whole, by for instance, overwhelming the health system. The government has come to the conclusion that now most people in Denmark are vaccinated, this is no longer the case for Covid-19. </span></p><p><strong>Are any other countries doing the same? </strong></p><p>Denmark seems almost alone on this. Germany recently extended its pandemic emergency law, although it is <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20210826/sensible-or-reckless-what-germans-think-about-the-governments-new-covid-strategy/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">basing future strategy around hospitalisations rather than positive cases</a>. France still has its state of emergency in place. </p><p><strong>Does this mean the end of all measures to control Covid-19? </strong></p><p>No. Denmark's health minister, Magnus Heunicke, stressed on Friday that the reclassification of Covid-19 did not mean that the pandemic was over and that the Danish authorities would "continue to keep the epidemic under strong surveillance", with "testing, sequencing, waste-water testing, an effective vaccine roll-out and a readiness to bring in whatever is required". </p><p>https://twitter.com/Heunicke/status/1431180043905118210</p>
