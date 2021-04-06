Today in Denmark: A round-up of the latest news on Tuesday

Hairdressers reopen as Denmark begins to lift restrictions

The return of hairdressing salons is one of a number of changes to come into effect today as Denmark enters the first stage of the planned lifting of coronavirus restrictions announced last month.

More school classes will also return, and driving schools, masseurs and beauty clinics are now also allowed to reopen businesses which have been shuttered for months.

Customers will be required to present a corona passport when using services.

READ ALSO:

Health platform quadruples capacity but delays still likely

The sundhed.dk platform, on which documentation of coronavirus vaccination or a negative test can be accessed, will experience delays and queuing today despite having quadrupled its capacity, broadcaster DR reports.

“During these days our systems will come under pressure so there will be moments with waiting times. That’s how it is when all Danes have to see their information in the same place,” sundhed.dk director Morten Elbæk Pedersen told DR.

We’ll have an article on our website later today detailing how the corona passport system will work, what the rules are and how to access the relevant documentation via computer and smart phone.

Elections in Greenland

Elections to the Greenlandic parliament Inatsisartut take place today alongside local and municipal elections.

Full independence from Denmark – specifically, how to improve the country’s economy to bring that ambition closer – has been a major election issue in the autonomous territory, DR writes.

Other key issues for Greenlandic voters include underprivileged youth, fishery and proposed mining in the Kvanefjeldet region.

Sun and snow forecast as cold start to April continues

You could probably be accused of false advertising if you described the current weather as ‘spring’, and the cold, blustery conditions are forecast to continue for now.

Temperatures today are expected to swing between 4 and 8 degrees Celsius, with snow or sleet forecast in the southwest of the country.

Some sunny spells may occur, while the west coast could see gusts of wind approaching storm force. Tonight could see temperatures drop to freezing.