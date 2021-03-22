Today in Denmark: A round-up of the latest news on Monday

Public assembly limit goes up in slight easing of restrictions

A new slight easing of coronavirus restrictions comes into effect today.

The limit on public assembly increases from 5 to 10 people nationally, and to 50 for organised outdoor sports and leisure activities, as well as for outdoor religious services.

Schools have taken a small step back towards normal attendance. Final year students at youth and adult education institutions in Greater Copenhagen will be allowed to attend classes in person on the same model as the rest of the country, with the exception of municipalities with higher infection rates. The capital region had previously been under tighter rules.

Restaurants, cafes, gyms and swimming pools are among services to remain closed.

READ ALSO: Denmark announces slight easing of Covid-19 restrictions from Monday

Negotiations over reopening continue

An announcement over a longer-term plan for gradually lifting remaining restrictions could be announced by the government as early as tomorrow, and negotiations with the other parliamentary parties are ongoing today.

The Danish Football Association and the Roskilde Festival are amongst organisations keen for clarification which will enable them to plan their immediate futures, broadcaster DR reports.

Denmark reports two more ‘serious’ blood clot cases in connection with AstraZeneca jab

Health authorities reported during the weekend a further two cases of cerebral thrombosis among hospital staff shortly after they received an inoculation with the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

The cases were reported in the capital Copenhagen, with one resulting in a fatality, news agency Reuters reported on Saturday.

Both people had received the AstraZeneca jab within 14 days of suffering blood clots.

More details on this story here.

22,000 lost jobs during January lockdown

The number of people registered as wage earners in Denmark fell by 22,000 during January, when strict coronavirus restrictions were in place. The Statistics Denmark figure represents a 0.8 percent dip in the number of people employed in Denmark, and is the largest drop since April 2020.

Hotels and restaurants were hardest hit, with 9,000 people losing jobs between those two sectors.