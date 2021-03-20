Denmark reports two more ‘serious’ blood clot cases in connection with AstraZeneca jab

The cases were reported in the capital Copenhagen, with one resulting in a fatality, Reuters reported on Saturday.

Both people had received the AstraZeneca jab within 14 days of suffering blood clots.

Denmark has held off on restarting vaccinations with the British-Swedish company’s jab, even after the European Medicines Agency declared it “safe and effective” on Thursday.

“Our decision to put vaccination with the Covid-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca on hold until week 12 (March 22-28) remains in effect,” the head of the Danish Health Authority, Soren Brostrom, said in a statement late Thursday.

“In the coming days, the Danish Health Authority and the Danish Medicines Agency will assess the impact of EMA’s review of the Covid-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca on the Danish vaccination programme,” he added.

Last week, Denmark was the first country to suspend use of the AstraZeneca jab, a decision then followed by more than a dozen other mostly European countries.

Sweden and Norway have also said they will wait before resuming its use as they investigate further, while Iceland has yet to announce its decision.

