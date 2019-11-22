Denmark makes two arrests over prisoner breakout at hospital

<p>The two men, aged 20 and 25, have denied helping to free prisoner Hemin Dilshad Saleh from a psychiatric ward in Slagelse on Tuesday, according to preliminary hearings Thursday at the town’s district court.</p><p>Defence lawyer Andro Vrlic representing the 20-year-old said that his client wishes to defend himself in court; the 25-year-old will not comment, his defence lawyer Susan Jørgensen said.</p><p>Both men denied charges against them before proceedings continued behind closed doors, thereby keeping the 20-year-old’s statement out of the public domain.</p><p>Earlier on Thursday, another man was remanded in custody for four weeks in absentia on the same grounds as the two arrested men. He is probably the same individual as a man arrested on Thursday by police in Hamburg, Germany, Ritzau reports.</p><p>The three men are suspected of planning the prisoner’s escape and carrying it out in coordination, according to allegations presented by the prosecution.</p><p>They are charged with participating in and assisting in the release of a prisoner, and also face a second charge for aggravated weapons and ammunition possession, and for pointing and threatening hospital staff with the guns.</p><p>Further, they are charged unlawful coercion for forcing two female employees to let them and Saleh out of a secure exit to the hospital.</p><p>Tuesday’s dramatic escape was made after two guns were smuggled into the hospital in a cake box, resulting in the escape of Saleh, 24.</p><p>Saleh is a leading figure in organized crime group NNV, which is connected to Copenhagen's Nørrebro area, according to Ritzau's reporting.</p><p>Shots were fired at the floor during the escape operation, and hospital staff were threatened.</p><p>Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet has reported that the authorities fear that Saleh may have fled to either Germany or Sweden. Swedish authorities have been asked to tighten border controls.</p><p>The names of the three defendants in the case have been suppressed.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20191120/danish-police-in-fugitive-hunt-after-prisoners-escapes-from-hospital-ward">Danish police in fugitive hunt after prisoner escapes from hospital ward</a></strong></p>