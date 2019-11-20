Danish police in fugitive hunt after prisoner escapes from hospital ward

<p>Investigations on Wednesday include study of video footage, while police are also speaking to witnesses following a dramatic breakout by a prisoner from a psychiatric facility in the Zealand town of Slagelse, Ritzau reports.</p><p>“Since last night, we have been working to gather video footage, interview witnesses and speak to involved persons,” said inspector Kim Kliver of South Zealand, Lolland and Falster Police.</p><p>“We are doing this to put together pieces of the puzzle which are necessary to identify relevant individuals and find out where these people may be located,” Kliver continued.</p><p>The fugitive escaped from the facility with the help of an accomplice on Tuesday afternoon.</p><p>Shots were fired during the breakout, which occurred at around 5pm. Nobody was hit by the shots, police have confirmed.</p><p>The escaped individual has been named as 24-year-old Hemin Dilshad Saleh, who is described as 1.83 metres in height, of normal to stocky build and with short black hair, brown skin and probably with a beard.</p><p>Saleh is a leading figure in organized crime group NNV, which is connected to Copenhagen’s Nørrebro area, according to Ritzau’s reporting.</p><p>He had been remanded in custody in a case relating to a violent assault in a hairdressing salon in the Nørrebro neighbourhood and was suspected of assault in the case.</p><p>The Danish Prison Service (Kriminalforsorgen) is responsible for ensuring hospitalized prisoners remain in detention.</p><p>“My focus is solely on investigating this serious case in which I think seriously callous behaviour has been shown towards shocked (hospital) staff and other persons,” Kliver said.</p><p>Police advised members of the public not to approach the suspect but to call police contact line 114 if they may have potential information as to his whereabouts.</p>