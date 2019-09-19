Copenhagen’s new Metro line is a black spot for phones

Mobile coverage for parts of the line, scheduled to open September 29th, is yet to be established, Politiken reported on Thursday. The line is 15.5 kilometres long and includes 17 stations.

Directors of Denmark’s four main telecommunications firms TDC, 3, Telia and Telenor wrote in a letter to the Ministry of Transport and the Copenhagen and Frederiksberg municipalities – the joint owners of the Metro Company – that the situation is “problematic”, Politiken reports.

Passengers may not be able to make emergency calls as a result of the missing phone coverage.

Other types of phone call, as well as online ticket purchasing and use of apps, would also be rendered impossible.

Teleindustrien’s director Jakob Willen told the newspaper he hoped the issue could be resolved by the end of the year. Teleindustrien is the representative body for the Danish telecommunications sector.

In a written comment provided to Ritzau, the Metro Company said that passengers would experience limited or no coverage for a “shorter period” after the line opens.

Work to bring phone coverage online was delayed until work to open stations and train operation was completed, the company said.

“Since 2011, the agreement has been for the City Ring’s stations and tracks to be first in line, and that the (phone) net would then be installed,” the company wrote. No specific timeline was given for mobile coverage on the underground line.

All stations and and trains include points of contact with the Metro’s 24-hour control room, the company’s spokesperson Rebekka Nymark added via written comment. The system is monitored by CCTV around the clock.

