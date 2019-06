The City Ring will significantly increase the coverage of the Metro with 17 new stations, linking the Vesterbro, Nørrebro and Østerbro neighbourhoods with the Frederiksberg district and connections to the north and south of the city.

It has undergone a number of delays to its planned opening, with the holding Metro Company most recently announcing a two-month delay.

But eight years of construction will finally result in new stations opening on the last weekend in September, the company announced via its website on Friday.

A final testing period during the summer will see the City Ring operate regularly but with no passengers on board, in order to secure outstanding safety approvals.

“We have built the Metro for the pleasure of the many passengers who, before long, will be able to get around town faster and more easily. We are close to our goal and look forward to opening our doors,” Metro Company CEO Henrik Plougmann Olsen said in the press release.

The City Ring is expected to double the number of passengers who use the Metro within its first year of operation, with a total of 122 million journeys expected by the underground rail in 2020.

