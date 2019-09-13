Denmark's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Google pays tribute to Denmark’s other famous Hans Christian

The Local
news@thelocal.dk
@thelocaldenmark
13 September 2019
11:35 CEST+02:00
hans christian gramsciencegoogle

Share this article

Google pays tribute to Denmark’s other famous Hans Christian
Screengrab: Google.dk
The Local
news@thelocal.dk
@thelocaldenmark
13 September 2019
11:35 CEST+02:00
Author Hans Christian Andersen is one of Denmark’s most famous figures from the 19th century, but can you name another Hans Christian, who left his mark on the world of science?

Visitors to Google’s homepage on Friday will be greeted by a tribute to a 19th-century Danish scientist.

The search engine’s homepage is marking the 166th anniversary of the birth of bacteriologist Hans Christian Gram.

Gram is known as the inventor of the Gram stain, which is to this day a standard technique used in microbiology for classifying bacteria and making them more visible under the microscope.

The Gram-staining method gave rise to the gram-positive and gram-negative classification of bacteria, with colouring having different effects on the cell walls of different types of bacteria.

The method made it easier to identify different types of bacterial infection.

Gram identified the method after gaining his doctorate at the University of Copenhagen and then travelling around Europe—like his literary namesake did earlier in the 19th century—where he learned more about medicine and bacteriology.

He discovered the Gram staining method in a Berlin laboratory in 1884.

On publishing the method, he modestly noted that “I am aware that as yet it is very defective and imperfect; but it is hoped that also in the hands of other investigators it will turn out to be useful,” according to Google.

The Danish scientist died in 1938 at the age of 85.

READ ALSO: Danish Astronomical Society discovers unique Einstein letters

 
hans christian gramsciencegoogle
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. Derailment causes partial closure on Copenhagen Metro
  2. Copenhagen city council supports cannabis legalization trial
  3. Denmark spent 20 million kroner on unused refugee tent camp
  4. A packet of cigarettes could soon cost 50 percent more in Denmark
  5. Danish police conduct weapons searches after shooting in Odense neighbourhood

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

More news

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

01/09
Interior Architect looking for a new home
15/08
Theatre in English, tender American comedy in Copenhagen
14/08
gloves for the winter
12/07
Private furnished room for rent in Copenhagen
View all notices
Post a new notice