Trump baby blimp flies over Copenhagen

A large inflatable balloon, which depicts a baby-like Trump holding a smartphone, was filled with air and floated above the Danish capital on Monday.

“A lot of us think it actually makes more sense to do this now that (Trump) isn’t coming,” demonstrator Morten Skovgaard told Politiken.

Skovgaard, a digital activist and founder of the Facebook Page "Bring Trump Baby to Denmark!" originally struck a deal with US activists to bring the six-metre-tall protest balloon to Copenhagen for Trump's September 2nd state visit.

That plan has now gone ahead with the participation of other demonstrators, despite the later cancellation of the visit by Trump.

“Logistically, this is also easier. It’s doubtful whether we’d have been allowed to put it up if he’d actually been here… The fact he isn’t coming doesn’t change our agenda, which is to make a lot of noise and draw attention to how annoying (Trump) is, and how much he acts like a child,” Skovgaard told the newspaper.

The US president abruptly cancelled his visit last month after Danish PM Mette Frederiksen ruled out selling Greenland to the United States.

READ ALSO:

The controversial balloon, which has also been used in demonstrations over Trump visits in cities including Dublin and London, has had critics in Denmark, with some arguing that it signals a similar immaturity to the one of Trump is being accused.

Nanna Zerlang, another of the activists behind the Danish demonstrations, rejected criticism.

“It’s a big balloon, so people’s thoughts and so on can easily fill the balloon. There’s no right or wrong,” Zerlang told Politiken.

The Trump blimp will float over Kongens Nytorv, a busy square in central Copenhagen, until 7pm on Monday. Meanwhile, a demonstration will take place outside the US Embassy at 5pm.