Danish politician goes viral with video offering Trump 'great deal' on windmills

<p>Trump <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20190821/denmark-greenland-danes-pour-scorn-on-trump-after-state-visit-postponement">caused consternation in Denmark this week</a> by <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20190821/trump-cancels-visit-after-denmark-dismisses-greenland-sale">cancelling a scheduled state visit</a> to the country after Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen dismissed his suggestions the US could purchase Greenland.</p><p>Selling Greenland may be out of the question but Ida Auken, a member of the centre-left Social Liberal (Radikale Venstre) party and former environment minister, says in a video posted to Twitter earlier this week that she has a much better deal to offer Trump: wind power.</p><p>The video has been liked 7,300 times and retweeted 3,200 times as of Friday afternoon. Auken’s tweets are generally not RT’ed more than around 30 times.</p><p>“Mr. President. I want to present you to the greatest deal you’ve ever seen,” Auken begins in the video.</p><p>“I thought I might get your attention by standing next to this bird-killing, cancer-causing, blackout-generating, wind energy-producing beast here,” the Danish parliamentarian continues, tongue firmly in cheek, as she stands in front of a wind turbine.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Mr President - Greenland is not for sale. But Denmark has a much better deal for you! Watch this. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/dkgreen?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#dkgreen</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/dkpol?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#dkpol</a> <a href="https://t.co/mlRwAVzVFg">pic.twitter.com/mlRwAVzVFg</a></p>— Ida Auken (@IdaAuken) <a href="https://twitter.com/IdaAuken/status/1163873544658403329?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 20, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>She goes on to point out that there is no scientific evidence that wind turbines cause cancer, neither do they cause blackouts (as Trump has repeatedly claimed).</p><p>Auken outlines in the video the potential for using wind power in the United States and its low cost for generating energy relative to coal.</p><p>“Here’s an example. The North Sea region—that’s the sea on top of Europe—can produce twice as much electricity as all the coal-fired power plants of Europe combined. And look, it’s smaller than Nebraska.</p><p>“Imagine the possibilities in all of your great United States of America,” the MP says.</p><p>“Listen to science. Listen to your wallet. And make a new deal,” she urges the president.</p><p>“So, Mr. President. We know you can do this. Just grab… your pen, sign a deal, and let’s save the climate,” she concludes.</p><p>Trump is so far yet to respond to Auken’s appeal.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20190822/no-war-of-words-with-trump-danish-pm-frederiksen">No war of words with Trump: Danish PM Frederiksen</a></strong></p>