Danish politician goes viral with video offering Trump 'great deal' on windmills

Trump caused consternation in Denmark this week by cancelling a scheduled state visit to the country after Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen dismissed his suggestions the US could purchase Greenland.

Selling Greenland may be out of the question but Ida Auken, a member of the centre-left Social Liberal (Radikale Venstre) party and former environment minister, says in a video posted to Twitter earlier this week that she has a much better deal to offer Trump: wind power.

The video has been liked 7,300 times and retweeted 3,200 times as of Friday afternoon. Auken’s tweets are generally not RT’ed more than around 30 times.

“Mr. President. I want to present you to the greatest deal you’ve ever seen,” Auken begins in the video.

“I thought I might get your attention by standing next to this bird-killing, cancer-causing, blackout-generating, wind energy-producing beast here,” the Danish parliamentarian continues, tongue firmly in cheek, as she stands in front of a wind turbine.

She goes on to point out that there is no scientific evidence that wind turbines cause cancer, neither do they cause blackouts (as Trump has repeatedly claimed).

Auken outlines in the video the potential for using wind power in the United States and its low cost for generating energy relative to coal.

“Here’s an example. The North Sea region—that’s the sea on top of Europe—can produce twice as much electricity as all the coal-fired power plants of Europe combined. And look, it’s smaller than Nebraska.

“Imagine the possibilities in all of your great United States of America,” the MP says.

“Listen to science. Listen to your wallet. And make a new deal,” she urges the president.

“So, Mr. President. We know you can do this. Just grab… your pen, sign a deal, and let’s save the climate,” she concludes.

Trump is so far yet to respond to Auken’s appeal.

