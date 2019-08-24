Trump praises Danish PM in backtrack after 'nasty' remark over Greenland

<p>The US leader said he got a call from Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who he had previously called "nasty" when she rejected his idea of buying Greenland in the latest spat involving Trump and a traditional US ally.</p><p>But on Friday he appeared to reverse course, calling her "a wonderful woman."</p><p>"We had a great conversation," Trump told reporters as he prepared to leave for the G7 summit in France.</p><p>"We have a very good relationship with Denmark, and we agreed to speak later. But she was very nice. She put a call in, and I appreciated it very much," Trump said.</p><p>The row had earlier prompted Trump to call off plans to visit Copenhagen next month after Frederiksen said Greenland, an autonomous region of Denmark, was not for sale. </p><p>Frederiksen said she was both disappointed and surprised that Trump cancelled the visit.</p><p>But, she added, "Denmark and the US are not in crisis, the US is one of our closest allies" and the invitation to visit was still open.</p><p>In his remarks late Friday Trump said nothing about resurrecting the trip.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20190823/danish-politician-goes-viral-with-tweet-offering-trump-great-deal-on-windmills">Danish politician goes viral with video offering Trump 'great deal' on windmills</a></strong></p>