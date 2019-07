The lorry was engulfed by flames on the ‘low bridge’, the non-suspension bridge section of the fixed link.

Police were alerted to the burning vehicle at 2:35pm and the bridge was subsequently temporarily closed on its eastbound side.

Although one lane was reopened shortly after, traffic delays persisted throughout the afternoon and evening.

A number of motorists were given fines for filming the scene with their mobile phones as they drove past.

“Filming while driving causes dangerous situations, particularly when driving so close,” Funen Police duty officer Ehm Christensen said.

Police were unable to say with certainty what had started the fire.

“One of the truck’s tyres burst shortly before it caught fire, but it is too early to say whether there is a connection between the burst tyre and the fire,” Christensen said.

The fire was completely extinguished by 8pm, over five hours after it began.

“The truck had just refuelled with 1,000 litres of diesel, so maybe that’s why (it took so long to put out the fire),” Christensen said.

