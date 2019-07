The Broløbet (Bridge Run) event took place on the bridge every three years from 2005 until 2017, when the Roads Agency (Vejdirektoratet), with the support of then-transport minister Ole Birk Olesen, decided to withdraw permits.

Engelbrecht, who was a critic of that decision at the time, was scheduled to go for a run on the bridge on Friday to mark the possible return of running shoes to the Great Belt Bridge asphalt.

The popular Aarhus-Copenhagen bicycle race, which saw thousands of cyclists crossing the bridge, could potentially also see a return.

“Denmark is a beautiful country, and, like many others, I enjoy seeing and experiencing it from different perspectives. As such, I believe that our major road and bridge connections offer a great opportunity to unite exercise and fitness with a unique experience in our country – we must make the most of this,” Engelbrecht said in a ministry press release.

“It is, however, important that this is done with the minimum possible disruption to traffic,” he added.

Although the nature of any future events is yet to be decided, the second stage of the 2021 Tour de France, which will start in Denmark, will cross the Great Belt Bridge.

The 6.8-kilometre suspension bridge is part of the Great Belt Fixed Link, which connects the islands of Zealand and Funen.

