The 30-minute pursuit on roads between Ribe and Foldingbro, which lasted a distance of 20 kilometres, was ended when the driver of the getaway car was hit in the shoulder by a shot fired by a police officer.

The incident was confirmed in a South Jutland Police press statement.

The chase was initiated by a report at 3:49am of a break-in at a clothing store in Ribe, a historic town on the west coast.

Several objects, including clothes and bottles, were thrown in the direction of police vehicles during the pursuit.

After police blocked the road with a patrol car, the suspect turned the fleeing vehicle around and began driving towards police cars.

It was at this point that law enforcement decided to fire shots, according to the police statement.

“(There was) a life-threatening situation, whereby a police officer fired a shot at the driver of the getaway car.

“The vehicle subsequently stopped and all four people (in the car) were arrested at 4:12am,” the police statement read.

The driver’s condition is not life-threatening. He was taken to Kolding Hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.

The four arrested people will appear for preliminary court hearings. No information has been released regarding their ages or genders.

