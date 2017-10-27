Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Supermarket thieves escape Danish police after cross-country chase

The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
27 October 2017
12:55 CEST+02:00
car chasetheft

Share this article

Supermarket thieves escape Danish police after cross-country chase
File photo: Jens Dresling/Polfoto/Ritzau
The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
27 October 2017
12:55 CEST+02:00
Patrols from three different Danish police regions pursued almost halfway across the country a car in which suspected supermarket thieves were travelling.

Between 1:52am and 3:03am on Friday, police in western Denmark were alerted to break-ins at branches of the Fakta supermarket in the towns of Skjern, Nedre Nebel, Varde and Holsted, reports TV Syd.

“We have video from the security system at the Skjern store that shows several people breaking through one of the doors of the Fakta store and stealing money from the cash registers,” duty officer Lars Even of Mid and West Jutland Police told TV Syd.

Following the Skjern heist, an alarm was set off at 2:17am at the Nedre Nebel branch, followed by Varde at 2:35am and finally Holsted at 3:03 am.

Shortly after that, a South Jutland Police patrol made contact with a large black car close to a Fakta store in the town of Vejen.

“The black private car fled and headed towards the motorway, where we pursued it eastwards at high speed. We alarmed South East Jutland Police, who also dispatched cars and took over pursuit with the course headed towards the Little Belt Bridge [connecting Jutland with the island of Funen, ed.]. On the other side of the bridge, Funen Police were ready and continued the chase. But the getaway car increased its speed and escaped somewhere on the Funen motorway, with police cars unable to keep up,” South Jutland Police duty officer Nikolaj Holmkjær told TV Syd on Friday morning.

READ ALSO: Danish police make arrest after finding missing tourist bus

car chasetheft

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Danish police make arrest after finding missing tourist bus

Belgian tourist bus stolen in Copenhagen

Police shoot at stolen plant vehicle in Copenhagen car chase

Danish auctioneer sold stolen painting

Romanian police ordered thefts in Denmark

Polish man jailed for robbing Chinese TV star in Denmark

Chinese TV star victim of theft in Copenhagen

Rodin bust stolen from Copenhagen art museum
Advertisement

More news

Most Copenhagen thefts go uninvestigated

Copenhagen battles growing theft problem
Advertisement
2,359 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Ten top stuck-together Danish words
  2. Podcast: "There's no safe option in Catalonia now"
  3. Scandinavian researchers are developing an edible TBE vaccine
  4. Two receive light injuries in 'gang-related' Copenhagen shooting
  5. Danish mayoral candidate withdraws from election after wedding scandal
Advertisement

Noticeboard

09/10
Baby Sling exhibition with Almitra Tattva
21/08
student job
08/08
job
View all notices
Advertisement