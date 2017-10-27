Supermarket thieves escape Danish police after cross-country chase

File photo: Jens Dresling/Polfoto/Ritzau

Patrols from three different Danish police regions pursued almost halfway across the country a car in which suspected supermarket thieves were travelling.

Between 1:52am and 3:03am on Friday, police in western Denmark were alerted to break-ins at branches of the Fakta supermarket in the towns of Skjern, Nedre Nebel, Varde and Holsted, reports TV Syd.

“We have video from the security system at the Skjern store that shows several people breaking through one of the doors of the Fakta store and stealing money from the cash registers,” duty officer Lars Even of Mid and West Jutland Police told TV Syd.

Following the Skjern heist, an alarm was set off at 2:17am at the Nedre Nebel branch, followed by Varde at 2:35am and finally Holsted at 3:03 am.

Shortly after that, a South Jutland Police patrol made contact with a large black car close to a Fakta store in the town of Vejen.

“The black private car fled and headed towards the motorway, where we pursued it eastwards at high speed. We alarmed South East Jutland Police, who also dispatched cars and took over pursuit with the course headed towards the Little Belt Bridge [connecting Jutland with the island of Funen, ed.]. On the other side of the bridge, Funen Police were ready and continued the chase. But the getaway car increased its speed and escaped somewhere on the Funen motorway, with police cars unable to keep up,” South Jutland Police duty officer Nikolaj Holmkjær told TV Syd on Friday morning.

READ ALSO: Danish police make arrest after finding missing tourist bus