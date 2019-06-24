Is a hot spell about to send temperatures soaring in Denmark?

Although the midsummer weekend, which Danes mark with traditional Sankt Hans Aften bonfires, proved to be a dry and sunny one this year, temperatures remained comfortably cool.

But the front system, which is comprised of warm air, and strong sunshine could combine to make things feel a lot hotter in coming days.

That is because the high-pressure front which was over the country on Saturday and Sunday has now moved to the northeast, bringing wind from the southeast and east – and subsequently hot weather from those parts, TV2 reports.

Up to 30 degrees Celsius is predicted in some areas, according to the broadcaster and meteorological agency DMI.

Solskin, solskin og mere solskin. Temperaturer op til 25 grader og svag til jævn vind omkring øst.

De kommede dage kommer endnu varmere luft op til os.

se mere på https://t.co/kr6LXDT6WA pic.twitter.com/efLyXcKREl — DMI (@dmidk) June 24, 2019

Southern Jutland in particular is expected to see mercury rising towards 30 degrees on Tuesday afternoon, before the hot weather moves east, reaching Zealand and Lolland on Wednesday.

Wednesday is forecast to be the hottest day of the week, with the Copenhagen area, northern Zealand and Falster in particular likely to be in for a sweaty day.

The west coast of the country will have cooler weather on Wednesday, however, with colder air moving across the country from the west. Depending on how quickly that air reaches the eastern part of Denmark, the heat may not be as marked as is currently forecast.

Theoretically, the coming hot air could feel as warm as 35 degrees Celsius – but wind and cloud cover will temper that to some degree, TV2 writes.

DMI defines a heatwave (hedebølge) as a period of at least three days in which the average maximum temperature recorded in more than fifty percent of the country exceeds 28°C.

That is different to the standard used by the World Meteorological Organization, which defines it as five or more consecutive days during which the daily maximum temperature surpasses the average maximum temperature by at least 5°C.

However, the coming hot spell of weather is not currently forecast to last long enough to meet either definition.

READ ALSO: Denmark amongst countries with highest temperature increase

Editor's note: this article has been updated to include definitions of the term 'heatwave'.