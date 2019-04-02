Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Denmark amongst countries with highest temperature increase

Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
2 April 2019
11:36 CEST+02:00
weatherclimate

Share this article

Denmark amongst countries with highest temperature increase
File photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix
Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
2 April 2019
11:36 CEST+02:00
Over the last 20-30 years, Denmark has seen its temperature increase almost twice as much as the global measure.

Broadcaster TV2 reported the climate trend after studying figures from two UK-based climate research institutes: the Climatic Research Unit and the Hadley Centre for Climate Prediction and Research.

The Danish media reports that Denmark has seen a temperature increase of 1.02 degrees Celsius over the last 30 years, compared to a 0.43°C global increase.

The difference is even more extreme over a 20-year period.

Since 1999, Denmark has seen a 1.2°C-temperature increase, with the global equivalent at 0.52°C.

Last year was the second-warmest year on record in the country, bettered only by 2010. Meanwhile, 13 of the country’s 20 hottest years have occurred since 2000.

Norway, Sweden and Canada have, like Denmark, also experienced temperature increases double the size of the global value.

Sweden and Norway have seen temperature increases of 1.7°C and 1.3°C respectively since 1860. In Canada, a 1.7°C increase in temperature has occurred since 1948, TV2 writes, citing a Canadian government report.

On Svalbard, a Norwegian archipelago in the Arctic Ocean, the temperature has increased by 5.6°C in the last 50 years.

“That the temperature in Denmark has increased by 1.2 degrees in just the last 20 years is concerning. It makes you fear that climate change is only just beginning to really be felt. So what will happen over the next 20 years?”, TV2 meteorologist Peter Tanev said to the broadcaster.

“We speak a lot about climate change being something our children and grandchildren will grow up with, but this data shows that climate change is here and now,” Tanev added.

READ ALSO: Denmark has hottest day for eight years

 
weatherclimate
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Delays expected as Copenhagen Airport low-cost airline baggage handlers strike
  2. Industrial conflict brings Denmark’s trains to a standstill
  3. Sunshine and mild weather for Denmark as April begins
  4. With election looming, is Denmark’s opposition irreversibly split over immigration?
  5. Where do Denmark-based Americans live, and how many have become Danish citizens?

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. Delays expected as Copenhagen Airport low-cost airline baggage handlers strike
  2. Industrial conflict brings Denmark’s trains to a standstill
  3. Sunshine and mild weather for Denmark as April begins
  4. With election looming, is Denmark’s opposition irreversibly split over immigration?
  5. Where do Denmark-based Americans live, and how many have become Danish citizens?

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

07/03
Would love to move to Denmark
05/03
Looking For Kisten
18/02
LOST..after 20 years in Denmark..!
17/02
Looking for Lone Madsen from Copenhagen
01/02
What food do you miss from home?
20/01
2 bedroom cottage in Italy with sea view
View all notices
Post a new notice