Denmark amongst countries with highest temperature increase

Broadcaster TV2 reported the climate trend after studying figures from two UK-based climate research institutes: the Climatic Research Unit and the Hadley Centre for Climate Prediction and Research.

The Danish media reports that Denmark has seen a temperature increase of 1.02 degrees Celsius over the last 30 years, compared to a 0.43°C global increase.

The difference is even more extreme over a 20-year period.

Since 1999, Denmark has seen a 1.2°C-temperature increase, with the global equivalent at 0.52°C.

Last year was the second-warmest year on record in the country, bettered only by 2010. Meanwhile, 13 of the country’s 20 hottest years have occurred since 2000.

Norway, Sweden and Canada have, like Denmark, also experienced temperature increases double the size of the global value.

Sweden and Norway have seen temperature increases of 1.7°C and 1.3°C respectively since 1860. In Canada, a 1.7°C increase in temperature has occurred since 1948, TV2 writes, citing a Canadian government report.

On Svalbard, a Norwegian archipelago in the Arctic Ocean, the temperature has increased by 5.6°C in the last 50 years.

“That the temperature in Denmark has increased by 1.2 degrees in just the last 20 years is concerning. It makes you fear that climate change is only just beginning to really be felt. So what will happen over the next 20 years?”, TV2 meteorologist Peter Tanev said to the broadcaster.

“We speak a lot about climate change being something our children and grandchildren will grow up with, but this data shows that climate change is here and now,” Tanev added.

