Five places to go in Denmark when the weather is hot

With a potential heatwave pushing mercury over the 30 degrees Celsius mark this week, it’s the ideal time to check out a coastal attraction.

Amager Strandpark

If you’re in Copenhagen and don’t have time to stray too far from town, Amager Strandpark is a beautiful spot in summer weather, and often less crowded than other beaches near the capital.

The sandy stretches provide ample space, you can stroll along the promenade and view the Øresund Bridge and the Swedish coast on the horizon, or enjoy turquoise reflections in the manmade lagoons as the sun sets.

There are plenty of places to buy ice cream and coffee and the area is easily reached on the city’s Metro via either Øresund or Amager Strandpark station.

Klitmøller

Otherwise known as part of the west coast’s ‘Cold Hawaii’, Klitmøller has such good waves that it has hosted international surfing competitions, while the town has developed its own surfing culture. There are 31 different locations along the coast north and south of Klitmøller which are ideal for surfing and windsurfing, according to the local tourist board.

Traditional fishing boats share the beach with the surfers, with the town’s fishing industry, which pre-dates the boarders, still a key part of the local economy. To the east, the 244 square-kilometre Thy National Park is a wild, unspoilt, wind-swept wilderness (with bicycle and walking trails).

On the northern west coast, Klitmøller takes a while to get to – four hours by train and bus from Aarhus, or three hours by bus from Aalborg, both via Thisted. Luckily, there are plenty of options for overnight stays, including camping or sleeping under the stars. Contact the national park for more information.

Møns Klint

These spectacular white chalk cliffs, rising out of the forest on the island of Møn, are a great sight all year round and are atypical of Denmark’s geology. In summer, the cliffs sparkle and the shallow water off the pebbly beach reflects a deep green colour, further increasing the beauty of the area.

Be prepared to work up a sweat getting up and down the steps from the car park at GeoCenter Møns Klint (where you can visit the child-friendly museum and purchase locally-produced ice cream) to the beach: the longest staircase has nearly 500 steps. If you don't want to descend the steps, the scenery can also be enjoyed from a boardwalk at the top of the cliffs.

Møn also has several beaches well-suited to straightforward sunbathing.

Møns Klint is easiest to reach by car, but regular buses connect the GeoCenter in summer with Stege, the largest town on the island. From there, there are connections via Vordingborg in southern Zealand to the rest of Denmark.

If you have a few days spare and want to see more of Møn (and it is highly recommendable), you can hike the entire island and reach Møns Klint on foot on the popular Camøno walking trail.

Moesgård Strand

Surrounded by forest and undulating landscape just south of Aarhus, Moesgård Strand is a handsome stretch of sandy beach with an old-fashioned family holiday feel. Buy an ice cream and hot dog from the wooden cabin in the car park and walk as far along the beach as you like – you’ll be likely to find a quiet spot, although it does get busier when the weather's good. There are designated facilities for barbecuing if you want to grill your own food.

You can also get away from the beach and wander the paths in the forest, enjoying the shade provided by the trees.

Moesgård Strand can be reached by bus 31 from the central bus station (Rutebilstationen) in Aarhus. You can also take bus 18 to the impressive Moesgaard natural history museum and walk the final couple of kilometres. Alternatively, cycle the 10 kilometres from town along the coast and through the forest for a well-earned dip in the sea.

Skagen

Skagen, the ‘Top of Denmark’ where seas meet and glimmering northern light inspired and inspires artists, is a major tourist attraction and best viewed during the summer, when days are long and you can dip your toes in two seas at the same time.



Photo: Henning Bagger / Ritzau Scanpix

You can relax on the beach as long as you like and the town has plenty of other spots to see, including a sand-covered church and the unmissable Skagens Museum, which showcases the town’s history as a 19th-century artists’ colony.

Skagen takes just over two hours to get to by train from Aalborg, or around an hour and a half by car.

