Danish Word of the Day: overenskomst

<p><strong>Why do I need to know <i>overenskomst</i>?</strong></p><p>Almost 70 percent of people in Denmark are members of a trade union, which means the majority of people will have some interest in an <i>overenskomst</i>.</p><p>It’s also in the current news cycle – an <i>overenskomst</i> is needed <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20190502/sas-strike-over-breaking-news-sweden-denmark-norway">to end the current SAS pilots’ strike</a>. It’s often when negotiations over a new <i>overenskomst</i> break down that strikes (or retaliatory ‘lockouts’) occur.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20180416/trust-risk-and-regulation-how-denmarks-2013-teachers-lockout-set-the-platform-for-a-far-greater-crisis">Trust, risk and regulation: how Denmark's 2013 teachers' lockout built the platform for a far greater crisis</a></strong></p><p><strong>So what does it mean?</strong></p><p>To be <i>overens</i> means to be in agreement with or match something, while the -komst suffix is derived from the verb <i>at komme</i> – to come or to arrive. An <i>overenskomst</i>, then, is the arrival at an agreement. It is used specifically in the context of negotiations between unions and employers’ organisations.</p><p>The agreement itself is a contract which regulates wages, for example stipulating that all employees with a certain job title must receive a salary within a certain pay band, as well as holiday allowance, overtime pay, working hours, and other benefits.</p><p><strong>How do I use it?</strong></p><p><i>Overenskomst</i> is used to refer to a collective bargaining agreement, or a set of working conditions agreed between employers and union representatives.</p><p><strong>For example:</strong></p><p><i>De forhandlede natten igennem for at lande den overenskomst, der kunne være med til at undgå en lockout-situation.</i>'They negotiated through the night to reach a deal that can help avoid a lockout situation.’</p><p><i>Arbejdsgiverorganisationen og fagforeningen er langt fra hinanden, og ingen forventer en overenskomst foreløbigt. </i>‘The employer representatives and trade unions are far apart in their demands, and agreement is not expected in the near future.’</p><p><strong>Alternatives</strong></p><p>There are other ways of describing union negotiations and agreements with words which are also used in other contexts. These include the normal words for agreement (<i>aftale</i>) and solution (<i>løsning</i>).</p><p><i>Jeg håber snart, der kommer en aftale, så sygeplejerskerne ikke bliver tvunget til at strejke.</i>’I hope an agreement will be reached soon, so that nurses aren’t forced to go on strike’</p><p><i>Jeg tror, vi finder på en god løsning under forhandlingerne.</i>’I believe we will come up with a good solution during these negotiations’.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/tag/word+of+the+day">More Danish words of the day</a></strong></p><p>Do you have any favourite or unusual Danish words you'd like to nominate as Word of the Day, or want us to explain? <a href="mailto:news.denmark@thelocal.com?subject=Word%20of%20the%20day">Let us know via email. </a></p>