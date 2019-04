Police in the city found a white Mercedes with damage and bloodstains following the altercation.

Witnesses said that one person was deliberately driven into following a fistfight involving several people, lead officer Ehm Christensen of Funen Police said according to Ritzau.

“We received a report at 7:05pm regarding a large fight between two groups at Korsløkkehaven (street), but when we arrived, nobody was there,” Christensen said.

“Ten minutes later, we received a report that three cars had crashed into each other and one person had been deliberately run over,” the police officer added.

The three cars were found by police parked on the central Heltzensgade street, while a fourth car, a white Mercedes believed to have been used to run down the victim, could not be located.

None of the individuals involved, including the person who had been run over, could initially be located by police.

But the Mercedes was later found on Ørstedsgade, to the west of the city centre, showing damage and traces of blood.

Police are now investigating the incident, including examination of all three streets in Odense, Denmark’s third-largest city.

No confirmation has been given by police regarding whether the incident may have involved organised crime gangs.

On Monday morning, Christensen said that three people had been arrested in “various parts of the city” during Sunday night. He declined to comment further on the individuals.

