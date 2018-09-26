Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Copenhagen police arrest hit-and-run driver

Ritzau/The Local
26 September 2018
10:56 CEST+02:00
A February 2018 file photo of Kongens Nytorv in Copenhagen. Photo: Sofie Mathiassen/Ritzau Scapix
26 September 2018
Police in Copenhagen arrested a motorist early on Wednesday on suspicion of having run over two pedestrians.

The man was detained on suspicion of driving into the pedestrians and subsequently fleeing the scene, Copenhagen Police duty officer Henrik Stormer confirmed.

“We have apprehended a man in west Copenhagen. The man was born in 1987,” Stormer said.

A car drove through a red light near the Kongens Nytorv square in central Copenhagen just before 10pm on Tuesday, hitting two pedestrians on Gothersgade, an adjoining street.

“The driver subsequently jumped out of the car and ran off,” Stormer said late on Tuesday.

A large police presence could be observed at Kongens Nytorv shortly after the incident, with a number of vehicles and barriers placed at the scene.

Police set in motion a search for the subject, who was arrested at around 3:30am in the west of the city.

The man was due to speak to investigators on Wednesday morning, Stormer said.

The two pedestrians were not seriously injured, the officer added.

“One has suffered a few knocks that won’t require treatment, the other has light injuries,” he said.

