Up to 60 millimetres of rain are forecast for the coming week – more than the average total rainfall for the whole of March.

The weather will therefore be extraordinarily wet, said Jesper Eriksen, DMI’s duty meteorologist, to Ritzau on Monday morning.

“The weather this week will be more like autumn than spring,” Eriksen said.

Spring is usually a dry season, but it looks like there will be rain and showers all this week,” he said.

Between 30 and 50 millimetres of rain are forecast, with as much as 60mm locally.

The monthly average for March is 46mm.

On Monday, rainy weather throughout the day will be accompanied by temperatures of between 4-9° Celsius.

There will also be strong winds, particularly in the evening, with storm and gale forces reached in southern and coastal areas.

DMI has issued a high water warning of 2-2.5 metres on the Wadden Sea coast in the country’s southwest.

“The windy weather looks set to culminate on Monday at around midnight, but it will continue on Tuesday and will gradually reduce throughout the day,” Eriksen said.

Tuesday will bring rain in most parts of the country, although there may be some sun in southern areas.

On Wednesday, some sun and scattered showers at the outset will later be replaced by a new spell of rain moving across from the southwest.

“The last days of the week will also bring wind and rain, but forecasts are still too uncertain to say what there will be most of,” Eriksen said.

Thursday is predicted to be the warmest day this week, with between 7-12°C forecast. Slight frosts are also possible during the coming days.

