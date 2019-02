A temperature of 15.8 degrees Celsius was measured at Tirstrup north of Aarhus, TV2 reported, while national meteorological agency DMI tweeted that a 29-year-old record had been matched.

Foråret er godt i gang - vi har netop målt en tangering af 29 år gammel temperatur-rekord i Østjylland🌱☀️ https://t.co/3bBAQZSRDE #forår #næstenrekord #vinterellerforår pic.twitter.com/LeLf4Hmj73 — DMI (@dmidk) February 26, 2019

The 15.8°C represents the warmest weather recorded in February since records began in 1873, equalling the existing record measurement, which was made in Copenhagen in 1990.

It is also higher than any temperature ever logged in Denmark during December or January, making it officially the joint-warmest winter day on record.

The next-highest winter temperatures in the Danish history books are 15.5°C in 1959 and 15.1°C in 2012.

Fog early this morning was quickly dried away by emerging sunshine, resulting in an unseasonably warm day.

Light winds and exceptionally warm air moving across Denmark from the west are reported by TV2 to be underlying factors in the record-equalling winter weather.

