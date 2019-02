Monday evening saw stars handed out for this year’s Michelin guide to the Nordic countries at an awards event in Aarhus.

Noma’s director Peter Kreiner said he was glad to see the restaurant’s previous Michelin status returned.

“We have built a new restaurant, so it’s lovely to be back with two stars. We are happy and proud,” Kreiner said.

“This means that we’re not the only ones who think what we do is good. So do professional people who come and judge us. And it really means a lot to us that they have come and made this assessment,” he said.

The internationally-renowned restaurant opened at a new location near Refshaleøen in Copenhagen in 2018, with a new dining concept introduced. Its two stars show it is considered to be of the same high standard as before the temporary closure.

Although speculation had suggested Noma could be awarded three stars, Kreiner denied he was disappointed.

“I would like to have three, but I’m also very happy to have two. It is a huge recognition to be given two stars,” he said.

Twenty-eight restaurants in Denmark and the Faroe Islands were awarded a total of 35 Michelin stars in the latest guide, an increase by two restaurants and four stars compared to last year.

Copenhagen's Alouette was one of the new restaurants to be included on the list, while Henne Kirkeby Kro and AOC both retained two stars. Geranium remains the only restaurant with three Michelin stars.

