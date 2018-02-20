Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Two more Danish restaurants given Michelin stars

Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
20 February 2018
16:10 CET+01:00
michelinrestaurants

Two more Danish restaurants given Michelin stars
Michelin star-winning chefs on the stage at Copenhagen City Hall. Photo: Philip Davali/Scanpix Denmark
Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
20 February 2018
16:10 CET+01:00
Two restaurants in Denmark have been given stars for the first time in this year's Michelin Nordic Guide.

Jordnær in Gentofte near Copenhagen and MeMu, which is located in Vejle in Jutland, received the prestigious recognition at a ceremony at Copenhagen City Hall on Monday.

Kadeau Copenhagen also received a new Michelin star - its second - in the new guide. The restaurant already had one Michelin star.

Two other restaurants retained their two-Michelin-star status: AOC in Copenhagen and Henne Kirkeby Kro on the west coast of Jutland.

Geranium, the only three-star Michelin restaurant in Denmark, also kept all of its stars.

Denmark now has 26 restaurants listed in the prestigious guide, including one in the Faroe Islands, and can boast a total of 31 stars.

One restaurant in Denmark, Den Røde Cottage in Klampenborg was removed from the list, having closed since being entered into last year's edition of the guide.

A single restaurant in the entire Nordic region succeeded in moving up from two to three stars - Stockholm's Frantzén, which becomes the first Swedish establishment to receive the honour.

That also means that Sweden moves slightly ahead of Denmark in terms of total number of stars, with 32 to 31.

Funen, the second biggest island in Denmark and home to third-largest city Odense, again missed out on any stars, to the surprise of one food critic.

"I thought myself that there would be something. I thought they would take the time to drop by. There are definitely a few restaurants that could carry a star," Ole Troelsø, chair with the Danish Food Critics (Danske Madanmeldere) and restaurant critic with newspaper Børsen, said to Ritzau.

"I simply think that the inspectors didn't come here. They are busy, of course. They have to get to one [restaurant] for lunch, one for dinner. They are quickly in and out, and must concentrate on the places they believe [are good enough]," Troelsø added.

The Michelin Guide was established in France in 1900 as a list of recommendations and names thousands of restaurants, which it gives either one, two or three stars.

In recent years, the guide has reached so many countries that it has been divided into different editions covering geographical areas. Denmark's restaurants therefore feature as part of the Nordic edition of the guide.

READ ALSO: Essex-born chef wins two Michelin stars for Denmark


michelinrestaurants
