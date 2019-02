Several residential areas are encompassed by the new ordinance, which has been put in place after a number of violent incidents suspected to be related to cannabis trade in the city.

The stop-and-search, or visitationszone in Danish means that as of 6pm on Monday, police are able to stop anyone within the predetermined area and search them for weapons without having probable cause.

The zone falls primarily within the area encircled by the Viborgvej, Vestre Ringgade, Randersvej and Hasle Ringvej roads, and also includes the city's Botanical Gardens.

På baggrund af flere voldelige episoder i Aarhus indfører vi fra og med i dag kl. 18.00 en visitationszone i det nordvestlige Aarhus - læs mere her: https://t.co/aaQVaGznHD #politidk #anklager pic.twitter.com/sgkUfqOd0v — Østjyllands Politi (@OjylPoliti) February 18, 2019

A serious of recent assaults and other violence-related incidents were cited as the primary reason for the police measure.

“We will not accept further escalation of this simmering tension. That is why we are applying a stop-and-search zone in the area from today,” East Jutland Police chief superintendent Klaus Arboe Rasmussen said in a press statement.

“We are currently of the view that some internal conflicts are at play, probably related to disagreements over cannabis trade in the area around Frydenlund,” he added.

The measure will initially stay in place until March 18th.

