Reigning champion Wozniacki bows out of Australian Open

Photo: DAVID GRAY / AFP/Ritzau Scanpix

Denmark’s Caroline Wozniacki couldn’t find her rhythm in her Australian Open third round clash with Russia’s Maria Sharapova.

Wozniacki, who won last year’s edition of the tournament to claim her first Grand Slam title, conceded that small margins had been the difference as Sharapova advanced 4-6, 6-4, 3-6 in Melbourne.

““She was either making a winner or making a mistake, and then I was waiting, and then I felt like I just lost my rhythm a little bit,” Wozniacki said.

“But then I thought from the middle of the second set, I feel like we both picked it up, and the third set we both played well. It was just a grind out there,” the Danish no. 1 added.

It was Sharapova who performed best in the decisive moments of the match, the outgoing champion said.

“In tennis, you're one on one, you battle and you do your best. One day you win, some days you lose.

"I gave it everything I had today. She was just a little bit better than me and that was really it,” she said.

Friday’s match was the 11th meeting between the two rivals. Sharapova has now won on seven occasions.

