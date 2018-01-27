Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki wins Australian Open

Photo: Toru Hanai/AFP Photo/Ritzau Scanpix

Caroline Wozniacki has become the first ever Danish Grand Slam singles tennis champion after defeating world number one Simona Halep in three sets.

Caroline Wozniacki's dreams of becoming a Grand Slam champion came true after an enthralling performance against Halep in Melbourne on Saturday.

Wozniacki triumphed 7-6, 3-6 (2-7), 6-4 against the Romanian, whose position she now takes at the top of the world rankings.

She also becomes the first ever Danish Grand Slam singles champion.

At the end of an epic final lasting two hours and 50 minutes, the Dane fell to her knees in tears of joy as she converted the first and only match point of the tie.

"I want to congratulate Simona. I know today is tough and I'm sorry I had to win, but I am sure we will have many matches in the future," Wozniacki said on court after the match and trophy presentation.

"It was an incredible match, an incredible fight.

"Last but not least, I want to thank my dad who has been there since I was seven. We've had ups and downs, but you've been there every step of the way," she said.



Photo: Paul Crock/AFP Photo/Ritzau Scanpix

READ ALSO: Denmark's Wozniacki reaches Australian Open final