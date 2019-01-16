Denmark’s Crown Prince Frederik to repeat road running events

Crown Prince Frederik during the 2018 Aarhus Royal Run. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

After 70,000 people took part in last year’s Royal Run events, held to mark HRH Crown Prince Frederik’s 50th birthday, the heir to the Danish throne has decided to arrange a repeat of the races.

The Danish Royal Palace announced on Wednesday that the event will take place again in 2019 in the form of road runs in Aalborg, Aarhus and Copenhagen on June 10th.

In May last year, over 70,000 people ran in the Royal Runs in Denmark’s five largest cities, with Odense and Esbjerg also included.

The 2018 edition was held to mark the Crown Prince’s 50th birthday, but the event has been considered worthy of a repeat.

“I look forward to devoting a day to exercise together with the rest of Denmark. It is my hope that many people will again feel ready to challenge themselves and work out in beautiful surroundings across the country,” Crown Prince Frederik said in a press statement.

Three distances – one mile, five kilometres and ten kilometres – will be available to choose from in the races.

“Last year was a fantastic day. I’d be delighted to see many people coming back this year, as well as new people who have inspired to join in,” Crown Prince Frederik said.

Although Odense and Esbjerg are not included, the Faroe Islands and Bornholm will be part of the 2019 programme, spreading the event far and wide.

In 2018, the crown prince took part in each run by flying between the participating cities by helicopter. That will not be the case this year, where he can be spotted only in Aarhus on June 10th.

Crown Princess Mary will run in the five-kilometre event in Aalborg.

The Faroe Islands event will take place on June 1st, enabling Crown Prince Frederik to take part.

